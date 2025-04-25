 Skip to content
Paraglider crashes into rocky terrain, rescued in Okanagan

Individual was safely taken to an ambulance after being 120 metres 'up in the hill in the some very rocky terrain'
A paraglider that crashed into rocky terrain was rescued by fire crews from Willowbrook and Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue.

A paraglider was rescued Thursday night (April 24) in Oliver after suffering a "hard crash" into rocky terrain.

Crews from the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD) and Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue were tasked at 6 p.m. to assist the man, who was extracted and safely taken to an ambulance about four hours later.

The South Okanagan rescue team said the paraglider crashed in the hills of the Secrest area in Oliver.

Crews were on scene to provide first-aid and stretcher transport down "steep terrain in the dark" to BC Ambulance Service, according to the Oliver/Osoyoos rescue team. The man was in stable condition during this time, it added.

The WVFD, meanwhile, said that it used drones to locate the individual, who was about 120 metres "up in the hills in some very rocky terrain."

