Parent reported for driving with small child in the front seat

Local police are reminding parents to be aware of provincial booster seat regulations after receiving a report of a small child riding without a seatbelt in the front seat of a vehicle in Langford.

The West Shore RCMP was notified Wednesday and was quickly able to track down the vehicle in the Kelly Road area. While the nine-year-old was in fact wearing a seatbelt, the child was too small to be riding in the front seat of the car.

“The parent was unaware the child still needed to be in a booster seat until the child is four feet nine inches tall,” said Const. Matt Baker. “It was an educational moment for the parent, not everyone is aware of the booster seat regulations of the province.”

The child was moved to a booster seat already in the car.

