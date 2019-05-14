A bike lane may go right through the playground at Quadra Elementary School (Google Maps)

Parents feel unheard about proposed Quadra Elementary bike lane

The proposed lane would run up Fifth Street, through the school’s playground

Marketa Lund’s nine-year-old daughter was playing with her friend at their school, Quadra Elementary, before sitting down at the sidewalk. Suddenly the chime of a bicycle bell startled the girls, who jumped up and had a near-miss with the cyclist.

“It was lucky that they didn’t just pivot in the wrong direction,” Lund said.

This, she argued, illustrates the dangers of having more cycling traffic come near the school as proposed by the City of Victoria.

The city has laid out plans to include a bike lane up Fifth Street, with a portion running right through the elementary school’s playground area.

READ MORE: Upcoming bike lane to run through Quadra Elementary School playground

“If they put this route on an official map, they’re directing more and more people into the area,” Lund said. “It seems absurd that they’d want to make a safe thoroughfare of the school grounds if the school would be safer without it.”

A proposed bike lane is set to run up Fifth Street from Vista Heights to Tolmie Avenue,cutting through the Quadra Elementary School playground in the process, as illustrated by the red line. (Google Maps)

The City has been holding public engagements on the proposed changes, but Lund said their efforts have been half-hearted, noting that pictures they’ve been using in their engagement studies are outdated.

“The picture they used depicts what the area looked like back in 2014 when the school still had the fence up along the sidewalk, the school population was low and students still had access to the primary playing field that is on school property,” Lund said. “This is not what the area looks like now.”

Additionally, Lund said that she went door-to-door asking over 60 people in the neighbourhood if they’d been consulted about the proposed changes in the past couple years, and heard that none of them have.

“I feel like this city is not listening, this route is not safe” Lund said. “It’s coming down to topography, not safety.”

ALSO READ: Victoria’s next set of bike lanes slated to run along Beacon Hill Park

On May 7 representatives of the City attended the PAC meeting at Quadra Elementary to further discuss the idea, but Lund felt skeptical about what they would take away.

So far the City has heard from 1,200 people in person-to-person meetings, online surveys and written submissions about the next phase of the bike lane network.

“Overall, we had really great insights from the school community on the Graham / Fifth route and suitable design treatments, as well as general feedback and preferences on other north-south routes that were proposed as a part of the consultation process,” said Sarah Webb, manager of sustainable transportation planning and development, in an email. “We are now preparing a staff report to council with recommendations on all three projects for council.”

For more information on the plan or to take an online survey on the designs you can visit victoria.ca/cycling.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Greater Victoria records lowest unemployment rate in Canada for April
Next story
Tuesday will see rain, high of 13 C

Just Posted

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

Pacific FC has one more shot to stay in the Canadian Championship

Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Anyone with information asked to call RCMP

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read