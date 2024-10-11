Parents hope for action after teen's fatal overdose in B.C. homeless camp

Couple calls for more mental-health and addictions support for youth

Lance Charles and Sarah Macdonald spoke Tuesday (Oct. 8) in Ottawa about the overdose death of their 13-year-old old daughter, Brianna.

The parents of a 13-year-old girl who died in an Abbotsford homeless camp are calling on the federal government to provide more funding and support for mental-health and addiction services for youth.

Sarah Macdonald and Lance Charles shared their story Tuesday (Oct. 8) in Ottawa to the federal Standing Committee on Health.

Brianna Macdonald died Aug. 23 of an overdose, and her stepdad Charles told the committee she struggled with mental-health issues that “dragged her down to a dark path.”

“Brianna had over 20 reported suicide attempts. She tried to overdose on prescription drugs that she would steal over time,” he said.

“ … We, as parents, started to discuss what we could do to try to get her help. We looked into treatment centres, mental-health centres, doctors and counsellors. None of it helped.”

Charles said Brianna often spoke of hearing “demons and voices” in her head, and the only way she could drown them out was through drug use, mainly “Molly” (MDMA), but she would try “anything she could get her hands on.”

Charles said the couple sought help through treatment centres and doctors, but Brianna was often released prematurely or without a proper diagnosis.

Her condition deteriorated, leading to violent episodes and police involvement.

“We noticed things were getting darker. She became a ball of rage. She was up all night, sneaking around and doing drugs. She started to come and go as she pleased,” Charles said.

In February, she was found overdosing in the family’s kitchen. Afterwards, she was sent to BC Children’s Hospital, but didn’t do well there, and was then transferred to Surrey Memorial, from where she was released after 10 days.

“They told (Sarah) Brianna was cleared to be released when realistically she wasn’t. She had just finished putting a pencil through her hand,” Charles said.

“… Sarah fought to keep her there, and all they did was send us home with a Narcan kit.”

Charles said Sarah began following Brianna, and saw her go to a harm reduction site, where she received bags full of needles, “cooking kits” and pamphlets on how to cook the drugs and safely use them.

“We were astounded that these were available to a child. How can a 12-year-old child, at the time, acquire these? She can’t buy marijuana at a dispensary,” Charles said.

During one incident in July of this year, Brianna physically assaulted both her mom and Charles. She was removed from the home and sent to a youth shelter, where she stayed one night.

She was reported missing, and police found her and told her parents that she was safe with another adult. It wasn't until later that Charles and Sarah discovered that Brianna was staying in a homeless camp. They didn't know the woman she was with.

They brought her food and clothing, and urged her to come home.

“She didn’t want to return home … She goes, ‘Why? I can do whatever I want out here.’ It didn’t make any sense,” Charles said.

Not long after, they received the devastating news of Brianna’s death and, in September, the death of her close friend, 13-year-old Chayton Point of Mission, also from a drug overdose.

Charles told the Standing Committee on Health that more needs to be done to prevent further deaths like those of Brianna and Chayton.

“I think if Brianna had access to the proper mental health, she’d still be here today and be able to tell you this herself. Instead, we have to speak on her behalf because she’s no longer with us,” he said.

“ … We do need change, and it needs to be now. Our children are dying, and no other parents should be going through this pain.”

MP Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon) was present for the session.

“Despite her age, (Brianna’s) parents said she was able to obtain drug paraphernalia from Fraser Health, including needles, crack pipes, cooking kits and pamphlets on how to cook and use drugs ‘safely,’ “ he said.

“ … Justin Trudeau’s experiment to legalize hard drugs has failed, leaving ruined lives in its wake.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money for Brianna’s funeral expenses. It can be accessed by searching “In Loving Memory of Brianna Leigh Macdonald” at gofundme.com

