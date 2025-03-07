Remains of missing B.C. teen found after 17-year search, parents say

Jeff Surtel was reported missing in April 2007 after leaving Mission home on bicycle

The discovery of remains has ended a 17-year search for missing Mission teen Jeff Surtel.

Parents Gary and Dawn Surtel posted the news to social media on Thursday (March 6).

"Remains have been identified through DNA testing as belonging to our beloved son Jeff. It is believed that he passed away on or shortly after his disappearance on April 29th 2007. While the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unsolved, we are thankful to finally have closure," the post reads.

Jeff Surtel was 17 at the time of his disappearance. In April 2007, he left his home at midnight on a bicycle and was reported missing.

The case remained an open and active Mission RCMP investigation as of 2023. A volunteer investigator with Please Bring Me Home – an organization with the aim of soliciting anonymous tips regarding cold missing person cases across Canada – also began investigating in 2023.

Surtel's parents say a memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date.

"We would like to thank everyone for all your support throughout the years," the post reads.

The Mission Record has contacted Mission RCMP for more information.