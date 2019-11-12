From left to right, Educational Assistants Ute Perry, Sylvia Sundby, Christine Gillies, and Maria, Mangiola on the picket line for CUPE Local 441 on Nov. 6, 2019. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Parents plan second rally as CUPE 441 strike in SD63 stretches into third week

Parents have written to the provincial government asking them to step in

Support staff from School District 63 (SD63) are on strike for the 11th school day in a row since job action began on Oct. 28. Frustrations are running high on all sides, and parents plan to picket in front of the district offices on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. This is the second time parents will come together in a week also picketing alongside support staff on Friday, Nov. 8.

The Confederation of Parents’ Advisory Councils of Saanich (COPACS) wrote to the provincial government on Monday, Nov. 11, to ask them to step in and help bring the job action to a resolution. The letter stated it’s “clearly evident the District and CUPE 441 do not have the tools and resources within the confines of the Provincial Framework Agreement to address the unique situation found in Saanich.”

READ MORE: Sidney mother says ongoing school strike threatens budget

School support staff (such as educational assistants, secretaries, bus drivers and janitors) earn less than their counterparts with comparable jobs in neighbouring school districts such as Victoria and Sooke. This has resulted in what CUPE Local 441 members call a “mass exodus” of support staff from SD63 to other districts where they can earn more, leaving the district with staff shortages.

This pay disparity has a long history, the result of bargaining involving the same union and employer more than 40 years ago. At the time, CUPE Local 441 settled for moderate wage increases and a satisfactory benefits package and went back to work while the rest of the province went on strike. Most of the rest of the province was able to secure higher increases, and the gap has only grown over the years.

READ MORE: Pay disparity at heart of Saanich schools strike has 45-year-old roots

The rally takes place at the SD63 offices on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 2125 Keating Cross Rd. in Central Saanich from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine. The group organizing the rally, Families Supporting CUPE 441, says it’s an opportunity for community members to have their voices heard, but also to celebrate the people who help get their kids to school safely and those who help teach them as well.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

@yrlocaljourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich to hold open house for proposed upgrades to West Saanich/Prospect Lake roads intersection
Next story
West Shore RCMP arrest man accused in Port Renfrew theft, Duncan fraud

Just Posted

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority’s second steel shipment arrives safely

The GVHA’s original shipment was lost at sea in December 2018

Monster Truck Chaos comes to Victoria, tickets on sale Friday

Monster Truck Chaos rumbles into Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Jan. 25 and 26

Bright red salmon appear at Saanich’s Colquitz River fish fence

Local preschool group looks on in delight while volunteers work

UBC Thunderbirds win national championship at UVic

Esquimalt’s Emily Moore, goalkeeper, stops 5 goals

West Shore RCMP arrest man accused in Port Renfrew theft, Duncan fraud

Man charged after $300 in fraudulent charges, two phones and wallet stolen

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Woman airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by car in Nanaimo

Woman, hit in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries; driver co-operating with police

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A man has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Most Read