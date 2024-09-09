 Skip to content
Parents speak on charges laid 10 months after B.C. teen's homicide

Brandon Kazakoff has been charged in relation to the death of Tristan Seeger
Brittany Webster
img_4352
A photo of Kelowna homicide victim Tristan Seeger sits on the memorial bench installed in his memory at Ben Lee Park. Brittany Webster

It was every parent's worst nightmare. 

Tristan Seeger was 15 years old when he was struck by a vehicle in Kelowna's Rutland community on Oct. 21, 2023. The teenager died in hospital the following day. 

Then almost 10 months later on Sept. 6, 30-year-old Brandon Kazakoff was arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing death, failure to stop or remain at the scene of an accident and assault with a weapon, in connection with Seeger's death. 

The teen's parents, who were dreading the upcoming one-year-anniversary of their son's death, were the first to be told about the confirmed charges. 

"It was a shock that Crown had taken as many months as it had and the best they could come up with was dangerous driving causing death. That was a huge shock," said Seeger's mom Paule. 

The grieving mom added that in the aftermath of her son's death, it left her wondering how the B.C. justice system really works.

"My priority right now is the kids, [Seeger's brother] and all of the other kids that love Tristan. I want to make sure they feel supported and they feel safe. I don't know what that looks like, but I'm hoping we can find a way to forgive and heal and find peace."

Seeger's dad Jason echoed this sentiment adding that news of the charges is bittersweet. 

"I'm trusting in the process. Paule and I have been talking about forgiveness," Jason said with tears in his eyes. 

Although separated, Jason and Paule gathered with some of Seeger's friends on Sept. 7, at the teen's memorial bench next to the Ben Lee Skate Park. 

"He definitely made an impression in this community," Jason said. 

Paule spoke to the kids about the charges and the bail hearing for Kazakoff. 

Kazakoff remains in custody and is set to appear by video on Sept. 9 for a bail hearing in Kelowna Provincial Court.

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
