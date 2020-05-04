Parking removed from Oak Bay Avenue for pedestrians

Seasonal ban on dogs at Willows Beach now in effect

Oak Bay has temporarily removed parking and opened up two sections of Oak Bay Avenue to expand the sidewalk so that pedestrians can pass each other safely.

The sections are the north side of Oak Bay Avenue between of Mitchell Street and Wilmot Avenue and the north side of the Avenue between Clive Drive to Prospect Place.

Street parking is still available on the south side of the street.

The removal of Oak Bay Avenue parking spots is the latest initiatives by Oak Bay to support social distancing as the Esplanade is closed to traffic and parking (save for residents) and the Willows Park parking lot is also closed.

The expanded pathways are marked with barricades and no-parking signs.

May 1 is also when seasonal restrictions kick in for dogs in parks and beaches including Willows Beach.

Visit here for an up-to-date map on areas with dog regulations in Oak Bay.

