Parking spots open again at Willows Beach

Oak Bay supports re-opening of businesses with safety procedures

A pair of high traffic areas in Oak Bay that were opened to pedestrians and cyclists have now been re-prioritized in favour of those who drive automobiles.

To make room for social-distancing the Corporation of the District of Oak Bay’s emergency operations team prioritized parking along the Esplanade and the Willows Park parking for pedestrians and banned all automobiles other than the local residents who use the roads as access to their homes.

The initiative created additional room for people to pass each other with social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak and was put into effect on April 9 until Friday, May 15. It was met with praise by the Oak Bay Police, who regularly patrolled the popular beach. According to the District, it is no longer necessary.

READ MORE: Oak Bay closes parking along Willows Beach

READ ALSO: Parking removed from Oak Bay Avenue for pedestrians

“This weekend let’s stay local and stay apart,” said the web release on Friday. “If you are enjoying our parks and beaches, we ask that you do so carefully and maintain a physical distance of six feet from others.”

The move comes as Oak Bay readies for a transition to “Phase 2” in support of re-opening of businesses and some of the Tweed City’s public facilities, starting Tuesday (May 19).

“Please be reminded that your shopping experience will be different than it was prior to COVID-19,” said the Oak Bay release. “Show Oak Bay businesses some love and shop local. Please be patient and understanding with other shoppers and businesses as we all learn to function within this new normal.”

Re-opening are tennis and pickleball courts, the skatepark, lacrosse box and basketball courts.

Mayor Kevin Murdoch supported closing the streets to pedestrians and re-prioritizing automobiles as the primary users.

“While many of us enjoyed the extra space for walking on the Esplanade, given the current public health guidelines and the parking pressure on surrounding streets, it makes sense to reopen,” Murdoch said. “We ask that people still take care to physically distance and of course staff will continue to daily monitor the impacts and adjust policies as needed.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay COVID-19 ambassadors are here to help

As B.C. shifts to Phase 2 and automobile access is enabled, the District is urging against all non-essential travel.

“The best place we can be [this weekend] is at home,” said the District release. “We want a strong start next week and in order to achieve that we need to stay local, stay apart and stay committed… we must continue to hold the line.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Just Posted

Residents of Victoria, Esquimalt can now get police checks online

VicPD offers new system for residents to use from their own home

Oak Bay’s newest officer a familiar face around town

Ex-Calgary cop now patrolling Tweed City

Colwood freezes municipal tax rate, relaxes late payment penalties

Some capital projects still expected to proceed

Victoria residents navigate addiction recovery during the pandemic

Dakota Johnny and Stephen Vickets are residents of Foundation House

Metchosin farm deploys donkeys to protect sheep from bears, dogs

Trio of donkeys take tactics similar to sheep dogs to protect flock from pedators

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Experts are asking events and restaurants to stay away from buffet-style meals

Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans

Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online in lieu of in-person events

Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Social restrictions are taking a toll on Canadians, surveys show

Fashionable face masks mark new trend: Canadian designers go bold in mask style

Canadians are beginning to turn towards masks amid the pandemic

Socially distant first aid and other COVID-19 challenges

WorkSafeBC issues guidance for restarting work sites

Most Read