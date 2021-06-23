Parkland 2021 grads to drive off into the sunset with car parade in Sidney, North Saanich

Alyssa Mooney, sitting on the back of her 2007 Volkswagen Beetle, and Kynan Smith, sitting on top of a 1965 Ford Mustang, will be taking part in the first ever car parade by North Saanich’s Parkland Secondary School scheduled for June 25 to honour 2021 graduates. Ford Mustang courtesy of Dick Brouwer, auto teacher at Parkland Secondary School. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The committee organizing graduation at Parkland Secondary School is inviting the public to line local streets for a car parade on June 25.

The purpose is to give family, friends and the community a chance to congratulate Parkland graduates, as health regulations have forced the cancellation or modification of in-person graduation events, said a release announcing the event.

The parade departs from Parkland at 2 p.m. and heads along McDonald Park Road before turning left onto Resthaven Drive. It will then turn left on Beacon Avenue, followed by a turn right onto First Street to Ocean Avenue.

RELATED: Stelly’s graduating class take their festivities on Central Saanich roads again

From there, it will turn right on Fifth Street and travel through the downtown before turning left on James White Boulevard. Then it’s right on Resthaven Drive and right again on McDonald Park Road for the way back to the school.

“The grads of Sidney and North Saanich look forward to seeing you step out at 2 p.m. on June 25th to line in streets in support,” the release reads.

Organizers are asking members of the public to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines when viewing the parade.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewreview.com

Saanich Peninsula