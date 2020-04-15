Camping in Jasper National Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Parks Canada is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country until at least the end of May.

In a news release, the agency is continuing to urge Canadians to stay home to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The closures are for all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas.

This means all visitor services, including reception, information, lockage and mooring is suspended until further notice. All parking lots, washrooms, day use areas and visitor centres will remain closed. All events, group and interpretive activities are cancelled until at least May 31, 2020.

Parks Canada said it will not take new reservations until at least June 1, 2020. All existing reservations set to take place prior to May 31, will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full.

READ MORE: Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

READ MORE: Revelstoke woman with presumptive case of COVID-19 describes experience

The agency will continue to deliver highway maintenance, fire response, dam operations and water management on historic waterways, avalanche control, among others. Highways that go through national parks, such as the Trans-Canada, will remain open.

There are 48 national parks in Canada, including seven in B.C. and 970 national historic sites, of which 90 are also in this province.

The national parks in B.C. include:

• Glacier National Park

• Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

• Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Area Reserve, and Haida Heritage Site

• Kootenay National Park

• Mount Revelstoke National Park

• Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

• Yoho National Park

The agency first closed visitor services on March 17 and extended the closures to include parking areas by March 25.

On April 8, BC also closed all of its provincial parks due to COVID-19.

 

