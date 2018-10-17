Campers can now put on more thing on their supply list: cannabis. Parks Canada says cannabis will be allowed on national campgrounds. (Pexels)

Parks Canada says cannabis use is allowed on campgrounds

Smoking and camping will be allowed at national parks across the country

Sleeping bag? Check. Camp stove? Check. Marijuana? Check.

Parks Canada announced that cannabis will be allowed at national parks and campgrounds across the country, with the caveat that provincial, territorial and municipal cannabis legislation will apply.

In B.C. , cannabis consumption will be allowed in public-use areas, including day-use areas, as well as registered campsites, backcountry areas and trails. It will not be allowed within six metres of playgrounds and buildings, or in campground common areas such as kitchens, washrooms, trails or roads.

As far as any concerns for wildlife and nature, Parks Canada said standard rules apply.

ALSO READ: Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

“Visitor and wildlife safety is a top priority for Parks Canada. Parks Canada is focusing on communications, compliance, and enforcement to ensure wildlife in the park do not become food conditioned. We need the support of all our visitors, including consumers of cannabis, to ensure that wildlife attractants and human food do not get to wildlife,” Stephanie McGlashan, media relations officer for Parks Canada said in an email.

ALSO READ: Smoking pot? Your dentist wants to know

“Parks Canada is asking all park users to practice safe camping and picnicking practices, obey the camping and other national park’s regulations including keeping your dog on leash, keep food and garbage secure at all times, and also to report wildlife sightings immediately.”

While clarification was not provided as to whether cannabis should be treated with the same security as food, it might not be a bad idea to keep cannabis in a secure place from bears or other wildlife for people who decide to smoke and camp.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
VIDEO: First legal cannabis purchases as midnight strikes in eastern Canada
Next story
Majority of Greater Victoria youth likely to be steady marijuana users: UVic study

Just Posted

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

Majority of Greater Victoria youth likely to be steady marijuana users: UVic study

UVic psychology researcher studied cannabis use among youth in Greater Victoria for more than a decade

Parks Canada says cannabis use is allowed on campgrounds

Smoking and camping will be allowed at national parks across the country

Physician assistants say they can help B.C. health care woes

Reducing wait times, improving doctor efficiency is the goal

VIDEO: Victoria writer and filmmaker turns her mental illness into mental strength

Mental illness robs Victoria woman of happiness from age 10

VIDEO: How to roll a joint

The cannabis connoisseur shares his secrets to rolling the perfect joint

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Scope of Hurricane Michael’s fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

Nearly 137,000 Florida customers remain without power from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border

Streamlined pardon process for pot possession convictions in Canada

Feds say legalization is first step towards objectives of getting pot out of the hands of kids and eliminating black market

Boeser tallies in OT as Canucks beat Penguins 3-2

Vancouver wins without star rookie Pettersson

Mayor of Kamloops says ‘history has been made’ with vote on B.C.’s lone pot shop

The store to be run by the province in B.C.’s Interior is opening Wednesday as pot sales become legal across Canada

New bus route to ‘replace’ Greyhound along Trans-Canada Highway

Rider Express Transportation says they will soon begin a bus service from Winnipeg to Vancouver

U.S. pot firm urges Trump to deny Canadian producers ‘competitive advantage’

The challenge for U.S. firms lies in the fact that while recreational cannabis is legal in nine states and medicinal pot in 22 others, it remains illegal under federal law

Most Read