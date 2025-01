Competition will run from July 10 to July 13

Listen to this article

Parksville Beach Festival has opened applications for master level sculptors for its 2025 sand sculpting competition.

Applications will be accepted until March 1, according to social media post by Parksville Beach Festival.

The 2025 competition will run from July 10 to July 13 in Parksville Community Park, with the festival lasting until Aug. 17.

Applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/mv3zcwy5.

More than 115,000 people visited sand sculpting exhibition in 2024.