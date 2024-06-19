Parksville Beach Festival returns to community park on July 12

Sand sculpting competition, concerts and buskers all part of popular festival

The Parksville Beach Festival is back in the community park in just a few short weeks,

Kicking off the summer festival, the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition begins July 12 and will transform a giant sand pit into an inspiring outdoor exhibition until Aug. 18, according to a news release by Parksville Beach Festival Society.

The hardworking staff and volunteer directors are promising a summer full of fun for all.

“Our festival continues to grow and attract local residents and visitors from across Canada and beyond”, said Cheryl Dill, Parksville Beach Festival Society. “Creating meaningful and sustainable events while giving back to the community is why we do what we do.”

Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition and Exhibition July 12 to Aug. 18

The official opening begins at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12 with the ribbon-cutting just outside the sculpting exhibition gates, and the public can witness the architecture and creativity emerge from the sand.

Sculptors will bring their own ideas to life, which presents an ever-changing landscape to enjoy over the competition weekend. More than 20 sculptures will remain in place until Aug. 18 and the public can vote for their favourite sculpture over the five-week exhibition.

Gates are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Admission is by suggested donation of $5 per person. A large portion of the gate proceeds are shared with non-profits groups and community projects.

Parksville Canadian Tire Sculpting Lessons & Demonstrations 10am–5pm July 13 and July 14

Everyone is welcome to learn sand sculpting techniques used by the professionals. Parksville Canadian Tire has sponsored two professional sculptors to teach anyone who wishes to learn how to create a "proper" sand sculpture from scratch. All ages are welcome.

Footprints Security 'Opening Weekend' Concert featuring Trooper July 13

New this year! To kick off the beginning of Parksville Beach Festival join us at the Parksville Outdoor Theatre for an unforgettable concert featuring the legendary Canadian rock band Trooper.

Party City Buskers 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. daily from July 15 to Aug. 18

Enjoy a diverse cross section of Vancouver Island musicians daily at the Boardwalk Gazebo adjacent to the sand sculpting exhibition.

Tim Hortons Free Summer Concert Series - July 19, July 20, July 26, July 27, Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17

Locals and visitors alike look forward to the ever-popular free Tim Hortons Summer Concert Series Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Parksville Outdoor Theatre, adjacent to the Ball Field.

Art in the Park - July 20 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and July 21 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

A two-day arts and craft fair taking place in the gardens around the tennis courts in the park. Expect paintings, sculptures, jewellery, pottery, photography, art cards, children’s clothing, art glass and more.

Mid Island Co-op ‘Rock the Park’ Music Festival - Aug. 9 to Aug. 11

This three-day music festival hosted by Mid Island Co-op features world-class tribute bands and performances by perennial favourites.

Coastal Community Credit Union Sculpture Light Up - Aug. 16 and Aug. 17

For two nights only the Sand Sculpture Exhibition will be illuminated and open after dark. This event lets viewers experience the sculptures in a unique and wonderfully different way. Gate stays open until 11 p.m. each evening.

"Symphony by the Sea" featuring the Vancouver Island Symphony - Aug. 18

On Parksville Beach Festival's final day don’t miss the opportunity to experience live orchestral music at the Parksville Outdoor Theatre with the Vancouver Island Symphony at a late afternoon concert. Sponsored by Carol Riera, PREC, RE/MAX Anchor Realty.

Since 1999, the Society has donated well over $1 million to non-profit organizations and community projects, which include construction of the park gazebo, community signs and the new Parksville Outdoor Theatre.

The Society reserves funds annually to help sustain its future events. It is greatly appreciative of the significant support received annually from local businesses through cash and in-kind sponsorship.

More information is available on Beachfest's website https://www.parksvillebeachfest.ca and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ParksvilleBeachFestival/

To purchase tickets for the concerts visit https://shop.mcmillanartscentre.com/collections/box-office.

— NEWS Staff