Parksville beaches temporarily closed to dogs during geese migration

Rathrevor Beach off limits to dogs from Feb. 15 to April 30

Parksville beaches within the Parksville-Qualicum Beach Wildlife Management Area will be temporarily closed to dogs due to the annual Brant geese migration.

According to a news release by the City of Parksville, Rathtrevor Beach will be closed to dogs from Feb. 15 to April 30 and Parksville Bay Beach from March 1 to April 30.

The Black Brant geese seen along the shores of Parksville are on a remarkable and arduous journey of migration from California and Mexico to northern nesting grounds. Parksville beaches provide an abundant food source for the geese, which need to gain weight and strength before making another non-stop flight.

A disturbance caused by something as simple as a child running on the beach can have drastic effects on the geese while feeding. For this reason, stated the release, Parksville beaches are closed to dogs on-leash and off-leash for the same time period each year.

Please note, the Parksville-Qualicum Beach Wildlife Management Area has regulations in place that dogs must always be leashed within the wildlife management area.

READ MORE: Benchmark price for a single-family home in PQB exceeds $850K

Information about Parksville-Qualicum Beach Wildlife Management Area may be found online.

In addition, Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park has regulations that pets are not permitted in the day use beach areas of the park and are allowed on the beach adjacent to the campground between May 1 and Feb. 14 as long as they are on a leash. Information about Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park may be found online at https://bcparks.ca/rathtrevor-beach-park/.

Questions should be directed to the RAPP line (Report All Poachers and Polluters) at 1-877-952-7277, #7277 on the Telus mobility network or online at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/.

— NEWS Staff