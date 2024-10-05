Parksville man dies after fiery 2-vehicle collision in Coombs

RCMP investigating cause of the crash

One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision Friday in Coombs.

According to police, the incident happened Oct. 4 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene near Kirk Road in Coombs. Oceanside RCMP, in a press release, indicated one of the vehicles in the crash was in flames upon arrival of first responders.

The preliminary investigation, according to Sgt. Shane Worth, determined a Toyota Echo travelling toward Parksville on Highway 4 crossed the centre line of the two-lane highway and collided with a Ford Focus travelling toward Port Alberni. The Echo became engulfed in flames following the collision.

The lone occupant of the Toyota, a 31-year-old man from Parksville, died at the scene, said police. The two occupants of the Ford were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation into the exact cause of the crash is being led by Oceanside RCMP and continues in collaboration with the RCMP’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners Service.