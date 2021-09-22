A Parksville resident was alarmed to find needles left in a forested area near Springwood Elementary School in 2019. (Submitted photo)

A Parksville resident was alarmed to find needles left in a forested area near Springwood Elementary School in 2019. (Submitted photo)

Parksville mayor jabs Island Health for needle issue inaction

Mayne tells Island Health officials problem is getting worse

Parksville’s mayor is upset with the lack of support received from Island Health and the Ministry of Health regarding a problem with needles in the city.

Ed Mayne used a Monday Island Health delegation to council — scheduled to discuss post-pandemic considerations — to express his disappointment over the lack of action by higher government on needles.

“We want a conversation,” said Mayne. “This problem is getting worse. It’s not getting better. Every year since we’ve been here, the numbers have increased. And you can talk to me all you want about, ‘oh, we need more pickup sites,’ and all that. It’s nonsense.”

“You want us to do all these things for you, and yet somebody can’t even come and sit down across the table and have a conversation with us.”

READ MORE: Parksville council to meet with Island Health official to talk hypodermic needle regulation

James Hanson, Island Health vice-president, clinical operations for central/north Vancouver Island, said while they had not intended to speak on the needle situation in Parksville, there were three direct actions around harm reduction.

“One of which was to work with our providers and those in the space to reduce the volume, and discourage the waste of needles in the community. That has occured,” said Hanson. “One of the other actions that we took was working with city staff around collection sites. So we’ve taken that action. And the third action, of course, was to have Dr. Allison present from a public health perspective on what were considering endemic activities as a system.”

READ MORE: Parksville mayor says lack of movement on needle bylaw ‘frustrating as hell’

Mayne advised he was speaking on his own behalf, and not on the behalf of council.

He mentioned that a previous meeting scheduled in May had been delayed until the current meeting so that both parties could meet in-person, ‘but still ended up with a virtual situation.’

No further comments were made by Hanson during the meeting to address concerns about the needle situation.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

city councilIsland HealthMinistry of HealthParksville

Previous story
Oak Bay police put new scope to good use, issue 3 excessive speeding tickets in 2 days
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 21

Just Posted

Police departments no longer receive funding for naloxone kits. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Province cuts funding for police naloxone kits amid B.C. opioid pandemic

Following their most important win in the soccer franchise’s history last month, top-ranked Pacific FC opens the Canadian Championship playoffs Wednesday in Calgary. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
West Shore’s Pacific FC looks to advance to CPL semis with game vs. Cavalry FC

Oak Bay Police Department has added a spotting scope to its traffic enforcement toolkit. Officers used it to ticket three drivers in two days last week, for distracted driving and excessive speeding. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
Oak Bay police put new scope to good use, issue 3 excessive speeding tickets in 2 days

Students get excited about the Oak Bay High Cops for Cancer campaign car wash on Sept. 12. (Tom Aerts/Twitter)
Oak Bay High students continue fundraising for Cops for Cancer