(File photo)

Parksville pedestrian airlifted to hospital in Vancouver after nighttime collision

Police report man’s injuries were ‘significant’ but not life-threatening

One person was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital late Monday night, following a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Parksville.

Oceanside RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse Foreman said police and BC Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene on Highway 19A near Bay Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Police reported a 26-year-old driver from Parksville was northbound on Highway 19A, just south of Bay Avenue, and at the last second noticed a man crossing the street in front of him. A collision took place and the pedestrian, also a 26-year-old Parksville man, was knocked to the ground. The pedestrian had significant injuries and was transported to Nanaimo General Hospital by BC Ambulance personnel. He was later taken to Vancouver General Hospital by air ambulance. Police did report his injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver immediately stopped, rendered initial first aid and asked a passerby to call ambulance and was co-operative with police. Speed and alcohol were not factors in this collision, said police.

The RCMP believe they have spoken to all witnesses but asked if there is anyone who has additional information or dash cam footage to call the Oceanside detachment at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

