Karly Blats photo The Parksville Canada Post office was evacuated and closed on Nov. 1 after an employee found a powdered substance on a package. It was deemed ‘not harmful’ by experts called to investigate. Workers were back on the job Friday morning.

Parksville post office re-opens following evacuation scare

‘Powdery substance’ found on package deemed not harmful by investigators

Workers at Parksville’s post office were back on the job Friday – one day after the building was evacuated due to a suspicious package.

Oceanside RCMP Sgt. Steve Rose said a postal worker was processing the mail on Thursday, when a powdered substance became apparent on a package.

Workers and customers were asked to leave the building and the office was immediately closed as experts were called to investigate.

Rose said RCMP do not know where the package came from or where it was headed.

A team from the Clandestine Synthetic Drug Laboratories from the Lower Mainland arrived in Parksville Thursday night to investigate.

READ MORE: Parksville post office evacuated after powdery substance found on package

READ MORE: Canada Post on strike in Parksville

Canada Post media relations office told the PQB News on Friday the substance was “determined not to be harmful.” According to police, it was found to be a grooming product. Once the all-clear was given by the authorities, staff returned to work.

“Canada Post takes the safety and security of its employees, customers and the mail very seriously,” Canada Post officials reported. “We have internal safety and security procedures that were followed.”

Workers declined comment on Friday.

Parksville Canada Post employees had been off work Wednesday as part of rotating strikes around the country, but Rose said he doesn’t believe the substance has any connection to that.

Jill Davies was in the Parksville post office with a friend when the evacuation was issued at approximately 10:30 a.m.

“We were sending a package and suddenly she (Canada Post employee) said ‘you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go,’” Davies said. “They evacuated it very quickly, there weren’t many people in there it was pretty quiet.”

— with a file from Karly Blats

Previous story
Supreme Court sides with Hydro-Quebec in historic Churchill Falls dispute
Next story
B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

Just Posted

Esquimalt students place poppies at graves of Canadian veterans

Rockheights Middle School students took part in the ‘No Stone Left Alone’ program

Great gazebo games underway in Saanich

Parks confiscate gazebo, protesters order four more

Victoria mother whose son died in sailing accident goes to court

Teen Gabriel Pollard died after his transportation sling malfunctioned

Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

Funds are to maintain Canada’s 12 Halifax-class frigates

Return to Regina Park: Members of tent city met by concerned neighbours

Homeless activists take shelter at Regina Park for first time since remediation

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Man arrested minutes after bank robbery in Nanaimo

TD Canada Trust on Bowen Road and Dufferin robbed Thursday

Parksville post office re-opens following evacuation scare

‘Powdery substance’ found on package deemed not harmful by investigators

DNA confirms couple died in B.C. plane crash

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Most Read