Parksville resident celebrating $1M lottery win with 'biggest pizza' available

Winning ticket purchased at Temple Food Store in Parksville

A Parksville resident is Vancouver Island's newest millionaire.

While at the gas station filling up her car’s tank, Lee Ann discovered that she won a $1-million prize from the May 28, 2025 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I was at a Shell gas station in Nanoose and the retailer checked the ticket,” recalled Nahanee of the moment she realized she won. “She turned to me and said, ‘you just won one million dollars!’ I don’t even remember how I drove home; I was bawling. I kept saying ‘just get home, just get home.’”

Nahanee was most excited to share the news with her closest friends who she describes as her “second family.”

“They were so happy for me," said Nahanee. "They know how much this meant for me.”

To celebrate, Nahanee went out for breakfast with her second family. After her prize claim at BCLC, she also stated that she planned to “play couch potato with the biggest pizza [she] could get.”

Nahanee plans to invest her winnings to retire comfortably. She also mentioned wanting to purchase a new car.

On how it feels to win one million dollars?

“I feel fan-freaking-tastic!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Temple Food Store on Highway Island West in Parksville.

So far in 2025, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $27 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.