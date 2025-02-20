Parksville sand sculpting competition relocates for more space

International event moves within Parksville Community Park this year

The Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition and Exhibition will move this year, but not very far.

The popular event hosted by the Parksville Beach Festival Society will soon be relocated to a section of the kite field in Parksville Community Park, next to the beach volleyball courts, following council approval on Feb. 19.

“I want to thank our staff for taking this on. I know they are quite — they have their plates full with all the work for this year," Coun. Amit Gaur said. "But I think the Beachfest folks, as well as the public, is quite appreciative of them going the extra mile.”

Council granted a permit that approves the land alteration and construction necessary to facilitate a new formalized area for the event, a news release by the City of Parksville advised.

The new, larger site will allow for more spectators and improve mobility access, as well as reduce congestion at main beach access locations, according to a report by Blaine Russell, director of community planning and building.

"The new site could potentially accommodate more sculptures as applications to participate in the exhibition exceed the number the existing space can accommodate," the city release stated.

Russell confirmed to council that the intention is for the move to happen in time for this year's festival in July.

The project is budgeted for $150,000, with $100,000 coming from the city through the Canada Community Building Fund Reserve and an expected $50,000 contribution from the Parksville Beach Festival Society.

Gaur proposed that the society could split the cost evenly with the city.

“This is, I think, the prudent thing to do for us financially, that we use the taxpayers’ money, as well as the society,” Gaur added.

Mayor Doug O'Brien said he was hesitant to alter the staff recommendations in council's package, which indicated the $50,000 contribution from the society, but added “if Beachfest want to sweeten the pot with their donation, they can always do that at a later date.”

The development permit was carried unanimously.

The site is located within the city's Coastal Protection development permit area, intended to protect the natural environment. It is also located within the Flood Plain development permit area.

It is located 150 metres from the current competition area and 200 metres from two washroom buildings, according to the city release.

The Parksville Beach Festival Society and the sand sculpting exhibition support local non-profits and boost the local economy, according to the city. The sand sculpting competition dates back to 1982 when the first BC Open was hosted.

The four-day competition now welcomes visitors and sculptors from across Canada and the world, and the sculptures remain on display for five weeks.

The 2025 competition runs from July 10 to July 13 and the exhibition from July 14 to Aug. 17.