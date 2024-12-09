Parole denied for man guilty of 1994 murder of Surrey teen

Mitchell James Owen continues to present undue risk: parole board

More than 30 years after killing South Surrey teen Pamela Cameron, Mitchell James Owen still presents an undue risk to the public, Parole Board of Canada officials have concluded.

"It is the Board's opinion that… your release will not contribute to the protection of society," a decision denying full parole shared Monday (Dec. 9) with Peace Arch News states.

Mitchell, now 70, is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in connection with Cameron's Oct. 4, 1994 death.

While on parole after serving two concurrent 10-year sentences for rape and robbery, Owen sexually assaulted and strangled the 16-year-old Semiahmoo Secondary student after grabbing her in broad daylight as she walked home along 152 Street. Her body was found in bushes near 20 Avenue by police dogs – mere paces away from the busy street.

Cameron’s family had moved to the community from Milton, Ont. just two months prior to the "lively and fun" teen's death.

The brutal crime – which ultimately led to the development of Realty Watch, a system that fans out alerts to real estate agents in the community, as well as creation of the Forever Garden adjacent to South Surrey Arena – sparked a manhunt that ended when Owen turned himself in 12 days later.

In explaining its Nov. 26, 2024 decision, the Parole Board described the "highly concerning" factors and level of violence in Cameron's death: she was a complete stranger to Owen; a vulnerable victim targeted in a "blitz style attack on the side of a roadway."

The Board considered factors including Owen's extensive criminal and conditional-release history; a background that includes childhood physical and emotional abuse, and behavioural problems; a 2020 psychological risk assessment (PRA) that determined his risk for future and general and sexual violence to be high; his behaviour while incarcerated, including successful completion of recommended programming; "some progress" in addressing personal factors that contributed to his offending; his lack of plans for release; a recommendation by the Correctional Service of Canada to deny parole; and that Cameron's family members "deserve to be safe from you."

"Overall, your offence history demonstrates criminal commitment, criminal versatility, and a lack of compliance with the conditions of release," the decision states.

While Owen's behaviour in custody has "generally been good" – he's been involved in around 27 security incidents since the 1995 start of his sentence, including assaults, fights, possession of contraband and self-harm – intervention was required due to violence as recently as late last year, the decision notes.

"Given your age, your medium security classification, and the protracted duration of your incarceration, the Board is of the opinion that a more gradual and structured transition would be of benefit to you.

"You still have more work to do."