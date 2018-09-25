A BC Ferries passenger filed a claim that her puppy ate marijuana it found onboard. (Alyx Speth Facebook)

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

BC Ferries public affairs manager Darin Guenette confirmed a claim was filed about a puppy getting sick after eating marijuana it found aboard a ferry. While they’re processing the claim, Guenette said BC Ferries cannot share specifics.

Pet-friendly areas aboard vessels, he added, are cleaned every day. Between sailings, deck hands do a “visual inspection” of each public space. If they see a hazard or something unsanitary, they will clean it right away Guenette said.

The pet-friendly areas include benches and kennels, with some spaces where a visual inspection could miss something a dog’s nose could find.

“We don’t like to see anybody or their animals get sick aboard,” Guenette said, adding they try to balance unloading and reloading passengers and vehicles and “having employees do as much as they can without delaying” a voyage.

The suspected marijuana from the incident in the claim did not come from BC Ferries, Guenette added.

“Of course, we don’t sell onboard — nor would we even when it’s legal,” he said.

