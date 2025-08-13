Passenger in 2023 Okanagan helicopter crash sues alleged pilot

Also named as a defendant is Alpine Helicopters, which owns the West Kelowna heliport where the aircraft had taken off

A passenger in a helicopter that crashed into the Shuswap River east of Enderby two years ago has filed a lawsuit against the alleged pilot, as well as the company that owns the West Kelowna heliport where it had taken off.

Taylor Brooke Palmer filed a notice of civil claim in BC Supreme Court Monday, Aug. 11, against Vincent Matthew Porteous and Alpine Helicopters, related to the crash in Hupel, west of Mabel Lake, on Aug. 12, 2023.

Porteous, the alleged pilot, already faces criminal charges from the incident that saw the small helicopter crash into shallow waters in the Shuswap River. The five charges he faces are criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the operation of a helicopter, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident and two charges under the Aeronautics Act.

According to Palmer's lawsuit, she was a passenger in the R44 helicopter being flown by Porteous from West Kelowna to Mabel Lake. It alleges he was flying "erratically and negligently" before he hit a power line and crashed into the river.

Shortly after the crash, several eye witnesses had also reported seeing a helicopter flying erratically in the area.

The lawsuit alleges Porteous was operating the helicopter without a valid licence, while impaired and fatigued, and was flying "in a dangerous manner, including flying low over the Shuswap River." It adds he fled the scene of the crash.

According to the lawsuit, Alpine Helicpoters allowed Porteous to fly the helicopter without providing necessary documents such as licences, permits, aircraft registration and insurance. Porteous is, however, charged criminally with making a false representation contrary to the Aeronautics Act.

The crash left Palmer with a fractured right arm that required emergency surgery, water in her lungs, soft-tissue injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression, sleep disturbance and chronic pain, according to the suit, which is seeking a list of damages from the defendants.

Alpine Helicopters did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Porteous is set to go to trial for the charges he faces on Feb. 17, 2026. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jan. 9.