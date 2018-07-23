Passenger in Sunday morning crash sought, injuries feared

VicPD officers want to speak with a female passenger who may possibly have been injured in a single-vehicle collision that happened just before noon on Sunday, near the intersection of Begbie Street and Stanley Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene they found the crash had trapped the driver, who was subsequently taken to nearby Royal Jubilee Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation determined that the female passenger was in the car at the time of the crash, but was picked up by another vehicle and left the scene. Police are concerned that she may have sustained injuries that require medical attention.

Anyone who knows this woman or witnessed the collision is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editor@vicnews.com