Passenger passes out on a bus in Sooke

Man was revived and was alert and coherent

Commuters on the Langford Exchange bus (61) were delayed today when passengers reported that a young man on the top level of the double-decker bus had apparently suffered from a drug overdose and had lost consciousness.

The report came at 12:10 p.m.

Sooke Fire Rescue responded, followed closely by BC Ambulance service.

The young man was attended to and Fire Rescue informed Sooke News Mirror that he had regained consciousness and was coherent.

The young man was not identified and his condition remains unknown.