Passenger sustains minor injuries in bus crash

Several bus passengers sustained minor injuries during a crash on the Pat Bay Highway at Royal Oak Drive Wednesday evening.

Saanich RCMP report the bus was turning north onto the Pat Bay Highway from Royal Oak Drive at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“The driver made an error and underestimated the rate of speed of a vehicle that was travelling towards the intersection,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie, adding the bus driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield on a left turn.

Jonathon Dyck, BC Transit communications manager, said minor injuries were sustained by the people on the bus and in the private vehicle.

“They were treated on scene and released, is the information we have been given,” he said, adding the bus did sustain damage to the front end.

Dyck said BC Transit will be conducting an investigation into the incident to determine if other systems can be implemented to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

“We are aware that the driver was issued a traffic violation ticket and the driver will be responsible for paying that ticket, that is our standard process if drivers are issued tickets.”

He said the internal investigation will determine if any other action is warranted.

