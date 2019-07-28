Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

A nationwide customs outage that caused long waits is over as of late Sunday afternoon, according to Vancouver International Airport.

The airport had said earlier that passengers could expect a long wait at customs due to nationwide outages of Canadian Border Security Agency’s systems.

In an early afternoon tweet, the airport said the primary inspection kiosk and NEXUS system was down and that arriving passengers had to fill out customs forms manually.

The Canadian Border Security Agency did not return a request for comment.

