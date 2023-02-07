Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)
Pat Bay at a crawl, southbound down to one lane after morning crash
Emergency services on scene, say Central Saanich police
South bound traffic is down to one lane on the Pat Bay Highway as crews deal with a morning crash.
More to come …
Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter @van_reeuwyk and like Oak Bay News on Facebook.
Breaking Newscar crash
Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.