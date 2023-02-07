Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)

Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)

Pat Bay at a crawl, southbound down to one lane after morning crash

Emergency services on scene, say Central Saanich police

South bound traffic is down to one lane on the Pat Bay Highway as crews deal with a morning crash.

More to come …

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter @van_reeuwyk and like Oak Bay News on Facebook.

Breaking Newscar crash

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau to present health-care offer to premiers in long-awaited meeting for new deal
Next story
Merritt mayor calls on B.C. to drop vaxx mandate for health-care workers ‘right now’

Just Posted

Sgt. Kirstin Stuart tests the waters at Willows Beach. The Oak Bay officer is among those who will take the plunge to support Special Olympics athletes during an event in Saanich Feb. 19. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Polar Plungers dive into fundraiser to get B.C. Special Olympians back in action

Wounded Warrior Run BC team members ran from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors team members run from Sooke to Sidney

Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)
Pat Bay at a crawl, southbound down to one lane after morning crash

Vancouver is the least affordable city according to a new report from Royal Bank of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver is the least affordable city according to a new report from Royal Bank of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
$7 out of every $10 earned goes towards mortgage payments in Victoria: report