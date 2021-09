Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway is backing up into Royal Oak Drive as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, after a crash near Haliburton Place. (Drive BC traffic camera)

Reports of a multi-vehicle crash northbound on the Pat Bay Highway near Haliburton Place.

Traffic heading towards the Peninsula is backing up with congestion building towards Royal Oak Drive.

More to come.

Saanich