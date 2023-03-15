The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve’s 25-kilometre ʔapsčiik t̓ašii pathway abruptly ends at the Park Reserve’s southern border. (Westerly file photo)

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve’s 25-kilometre ʔapsčiik t̓ašii pathway abruptly ends at the Park Reserve’s southern border. (Westerly file photo)

Path connecting Tofino to Ucluelet should finally be complete by spring 2024

Funding arrives to build path between Ucluelet and Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Ucluelet is celebrating a long-awaited announcement as funding came in to fill in the gap between the community and the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve ʔapsčiik tašii ̓ Trail.

“The ACRD has been working on this project for more than five years, through many grant applications, and we are pleased the missing link will finally be closed,” said Ucluelet mayor and ACRD Director Marilyn McEwen through the Feb. 22 announcement.

“With the completion of the apsčiik tašii trail in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, traversing the trail through Ucluelet, Tofino, ACRD, and the Park has become another popular tourist activity.”

Tofino wrapped up a 2.8 kilometre, $3.9 million, extension from its border to the Park Reserve’s 25 kilometre path in 2021, but the other end currently ends abruptly near the West Coast junction, leaving a treacherous 1.2 kilometre gap from Ucluelet’s Multi-use-path.

“The missing link has raised safety concerns as people use the shoulder of the highway to traverse the section not yet constructed,” the announcement reads.

The land is in Alberni Clayoquot Regional District territory and the ACRD announced last week that it had received a $500,000 grant from the BC Active Transportation Grant Program to fill in the gap.

The $500,000 grant adds to a $200,000 that the Island Coastal Economic Trust committed towards the project in 2020 as well as $700,000 from Canada Community Building Funding committed by the ACRD Board.

Design work is nearly complete and the ACRD expects to have the path’s construction complete by March 31, 2024.

“Completing this section of trail will address the many safety concerns raised by residents who are looking to use a separated path to bike, walk, or skate to and from any of the communities on the West Coast,” the announcement reads.

READ MORE: Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks ʔiisaak Pledge; Paddling Together

READ MORE: Ucluelet swings and misses on grant to build path to Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

READ MORE: VIDEO: Tofino receives $2.3 million to connect bike path to Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistricthikingParks CanadarecreationTourismucluelet

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New agreement with Ottawa promises more support for B.C. farmers
Next story
VIDEO: Man accused of ‘punching’ cars with machete in Langley to soon stand trial

Just Posted

Mechanical engineering professor Nick Dechev talks about a prosthetic limb made from using a 3D-printer and polylactic acid for amputees and kids in Canada and the US part of the Victoria Hand Project in the engineering lab wing at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Victoria group lends a helping hand to Ukraine, setting up prosthetic clinics

BC Transit is rolling out tap-and-go fare options in a Greater Victoria pilot before they’re expanded to 30 other transit systems in the province. A BC Transit bus picks up passengers from a Douglas Street stop during the morning commute. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria transit riders to see tap-and-go fare systems this spring

Travis Butler, president of Butler Concrete and Aggregate, says reducing the environmental impact during the production of their products is a priority. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke company reduces environmental impact with new technologies

Morrell Andrews said she’s hopeful the bill might become legislation this year. (Courtesy of Morrell Andrews)
Eyes turn to Parliament as Victoria-led petition on sexual assault publication bans closes

Pop-up banner image