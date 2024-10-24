 Skip to content
Patient dies after fire at supportive housing building in Nanaimo

Fire was contained to one unit at Prideaux Street building Oct. 23
The investigation into a fire in supportive housing on Prideaux Street has been turned over the B.C. Coroners Service.

An investigation into a fire at a supportive housing building yesterday has been passed by Nanaimo RCMP to the B.C. Coroners Service.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a fire on the third floor of the Prideaux Street building shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. 

Stu Kenning, deputy fire chief, said the fire was contained to one unit, the building's sprinkler system put out the fire and one man suffered injuries. The investigation into the fire was turned over the Nanaimo RCMP. 

"We can confirm there was no criminality," said reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. "The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries … The case was turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service." 

The 51-unit supportive housing building opened this past spring and is operated by Connective.

