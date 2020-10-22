Saanich firefighters were called out to Hartland Road on Oct. 21 to help transport a mountain biker with neck and back injuries out of the woods. (Black Press Media file photo)

Patient with neck, back injuries rescued from Saanich bike trails

Saanich firefighters called in to help paramedics with transportation off Mount Work

Saanich emergency crews rescued a fallen mountain biker with spinal injuries near Mount Work Regional Park on Wednesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, the Saanich Fire Department responded to a request for assistance from B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Paramedics were on Hartland Road to assist a patient who’d sustained neck and back injuries while biking on trails near Mount Work, said Assistant Deputy Chief Rob Heppell of Saanich fire. Firefighters’ help was required to safely transport the patient out of the woods to the ambulance, he said.

READ ALSO: One man injured, Victoria police seek more suspects afer Centennial Square brawl

It’s important to be careful when moving patients with neck and back injuries, Heppell explained, adding that the patient must be “stabilized” on a special stretcher. He could not say how severe the patient’s injuries were but noted damage to the spine can be serious.

Heppell emphasized the importance of carrying a cell phone when biking or hiking in the bush as the device’s GPS will show the longitude and latitude that can help emergency crews with locating.

