Ambulance patients were diverted from Royal Jubilee Hospitals emergency department for approximately two hours Tuesday morning due to capacity issues. (Photo by Michal Klajban/Wikimedia Commons)

Patients diverted after Royal Jubilee Hospital’s emergency department hits capacity

Greater Victoria hospitals seeing high number of seniors with upper respiratory problems

Patients heading to Royal Jubilee Hospital by ambulance were being diverted for about two hours Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Island Health confirmed that from approximately 8 to 10 a.m. ambulances were being directed to Victoria General Hospital instead because of capacity issues in the emergency department.

“It’s very unusual,” said Meribeth Burton, Island Health media relations. But she noted the local hospitals all work in concert with each other for when these rare circumstances arise.

She added patients walking into the emergency department at Jubilee were accepted as normal and would not have noticed.

READ ALSO: Victoria General Hospital, Royal Jubilee now wired for free public Wi-Fi

One of the factors that contributed to the capacity issues is an usually high volume of patients.

Burton noted hospitals in the region are seeing a high number of patients – mostly seniors – with upper respiratory issues such as pneumonia, which is not typical for the first week of October.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

katie.e@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Video: Cyclist films dangerous ‘punishment pass’ in Saanich

Just Posted

Look to the Dutch for better bike networks, says Victoria cyclist

Online bike shop owner studied cycle-based urban planning in Amsterdam

Patients diverted after Royal Jubilee Hospital’s emergency department hits capacity

Greater Victoria hospitals seeing high number of seniors with upper respiratory problems

Victoria mayor planning for 300 new affordable childcare spaces

The childcare spaces would be located on SD61 properties throughout Victoria

Tent city campers pack up and leave Goldstream Park

Group misses 11 a.m. deadline as police, park rangers watch from afar

Transport Canada keeps Victoria’s Inner Harbour in a state of ‘organized chaos’

Despite increased traffic on the water, no accidents reported in recent years

VIDEO: Horgan, Trudeau speak on $40B LNG Canada investment in Kitimat

Horgan called it ‘the single largest private sector investment in British Columbia’s history’

South Island Prosperity Project brings Victoria to international AI stage

CEO shared Victoria’s plan to create a more sustainable, convenient transportation network

Don’t take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Travellers on domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis once pot legal

Q&A: John Horgan on environmental challenges of LNG Canada

Premier calls on other parties to support project and his safeguards

NDP would ask B.C. to confirm new electoral reform choice in 2nd referendum

British Columbians will be asked to keep First Past the Post or move to proportional representation

Around the BCHL: Seven skaters on Central Scouting Bureau watch list

Around the BCHL is a snapshot of what’s going on in the league and around the junior A world.

Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev will serve as alternate captains

Disturbing details emerge in former Burns Lake mayor’s sexual assault trial

Six male teens are accusing Luke Strimbold of sex related crimes

EA Sports NHL 19 predicts Maple Leafs will end Stanley Cup drought

2018-19 season doesn’t get going until Wednesday, but NHL 19 predicts Toronto will end its 51-year title drought next spring

Most Read