Patrol officer sent to hospital after being injured during an arrest

The Victoria Police Department says a patrol officer was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hurt during an arrest Monday afternoon.

Patrol officers were called to the 1200-block of Douglas St. just before 2 p.m. in regards to a conflict between two men that turned into a physical altercation. One of the men left the scene before officers arrived, and after speaking with the one man the officers began to search for the second.

The two officers found him nearby and determined that he should be arrested for assault. The man resisted arrest and began to fight with the officers. The officers requested back up, and worked to take the man into custody when the one officer was injured.

The man was arrested when another police officer arrived on scene to assist.

Both the man and officer were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

The incident is under investigation and police are asking the public to call their non-emergency line if they have any information at 250-995-7654, or to call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

