Pattullo Bridge closed on long weekend ahead, new span due open this year

'Full closure necessary to ensure safety of crews and drivers,' TransLink says
Tom Zillich
Pattullo Bridge connects Surrey with New Westminster. (File photo: TransLink)

Pattullo Bridge will be closed to all traffic on the Victoria Day long weekend, other than pedestrians and cyclists.

"Ongoing construction work" is the reason, TransLink says, as a new crossing is built to connect Surrey with New Westminster.

The bridge closure will impact traffic from Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, May 20 at 5 a.m.

Work on the replacement bridge involves drainage installation and new foundations for the approaches, according to the regional transportation authority. 

"Excavation will take place over the weekend, blocking access to the bridge. Bridge lanes will also be taken up by equipment to complete the work."

Motorists should use Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead, and buses will be rerouted.

The new four-lane bridge is scheduled to open later this year, promises a post on pattullobridgereplacement.ca. "The existing bridge will remain in use until the new bridge is open to traffic. Once the new bridge is open, the existing bridge will be removed."

 

