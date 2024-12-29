'Peace train' riders return to Vancouver Island after cross-country trek

Group advocated for Canada to take on peacekeeping role

Two PQB residents are back from Ottawa after a journey across the country and back on a mission of peace.

Norma Emerson of Qualicum Beach and Brenda Riley of Parksville were part of a group of approximately 40 people who travelled to the nation's capital to ask the federal government to establish and fund a Centre of Excellence for Peace and Justice focused on research, education and training in conflict resolution, diplomacy and peace operations.

The sendoff in Vancouver included a welcoming and drumming by Mary Point of the Musqueam Nation, according to a report by Emerson.

"Moving into darkness, images from the train were breathtaking. The full yellow Beaver Moon had clouds circling it. Mist dropped down the rock faces to the glistening Fraser River," Emerson wrote. "We zoomed under a train bridge. I looked up and out to see a red train disappear into the mist: magical. Also, to see nature's forms in simplified tones of darkness gave strength and rhythm to the landscape."

The train rolled on and Emerson formed friendships with the other passengers, including a group of children who made peace hangings and pendants. She spoke with a retired American colonel who was taken aback with the escalating war in Ukraine.

"Singing and dancing and speaking at whistle stops along the way was gratifying," Emerson wrote. "Our superb billets provided food and shelter, often their way of participating on the peace train."

Eleven members of parliament attended the reception in Ottawa. Walter Dorn, professor of defence studies at Canadian Forces College, praised the peace trainers for coming to Ottawa when there is so much conflict in the world.

“The government doesn't move unless the people move,” Dorn said.

Don MacPherson, president of the Canadian Peacekeeping Veteran's Association told those gathered that approximately 130,000 Canadians have served as peacekeepers since 1956, but that Canada currently has little involvement in peacekeeping.

"When we held our rally on Parliament Hill I talked with a Ugandan who felt that unity was essential for peace. I agreed that we must all be one," Emerson wrote.

Chris White and other well-known Ottawa folk musicians volunteered to lead the group in peace songs. Emerson noticed a three-year-old stamping his foot and slapping his thigh, then gleefully clapping with the biggest smile.

"His joy filled my heart as I held back tears thinking, 'he is why we came; we want to hand over an improved world and environment',” Emerson wrote.

At the end of the rally, Emerson got to speak on Parliament Hill, an old desire she'd had since once running in federal politics.

On the way home she and Riley noticed huge letters at the top of a street.

"They read AWATTO. I thought it had to do with water, and she wondered what Indigenous tribe it might come from?" Emerson wrote. "Then we both laughed as we realized we were behind the letters of our nation's capital. Perhaps this was a good metaphor for our quest. Looking at life from a new perspective can lead to new solutions. Hopefully the Peace Train will have that result."