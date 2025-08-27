Driver escapes burning motorhome, that caused a wildfire in Peachland

There is single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 97 between Hardy Street and Renfrew Road

Highway 97 was closed in both directions the evening of Aug. 26, 2025 due to the Peachland Creek wildfire.

Update: 9:15 a.m.

The driver of a motorhome that had gone off the road while northbound on Highway 97 near Antlers Beach was able to safely escape before the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was the only occupant of the motorhome that left the road and tumbled down an embankment.

The blaze quickly spread to the surrounding hillside, prompting crews from Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, and the BC Wildfire Service to respond.

According to Cpl. Devon Gerrits, the firefighters' swift action prevented the blaze from spreading further toward nearby homes and infrastructure.

Highway 97 traffic was temporarily affected as crews worked to manage the scene and ensure public safety. The roadway has since been reopened.

The driver was assessed by BC Emergency Services and did not report serious injuries.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

We are grateful that the driver was able to escape unharmed and that no further injuries were reported,” said Cpl. Gerrits.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2025-51290.

Update: 7:45 a.m.

Fire crews continue to extinguish hot spots of the Peachland Creek blaze on Wednesday morning.

Flames burned along Highway 97 near the Dragon Lotus restaurant at Hardy Falls. The fire also burned up an embankment towards Renfrew and Sherburn roads, coming just metres from homes in the area.

Smoke and flame can be seen burning along Highway 97, Wednesday morning.

It blaze appeared to have started after a vehicle crashed down an embankment, sparking a fire.

It's unclear how many occupants were in the van and if any injuries were suffered.

A power pole was seen sparking after the vehicle may have struck it before rolling down the embankment.

Highway 97 is reduced to intermittent single-lane alternating traffic between Renfrew Rd. and Hardy Street.

Update: Aug. 27 6:35 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the approximately 58 addresses previously tactically evacuated in the Hardy Falls area due to the Peachland Creek wildfire have been allowed to return to their homes. However, these properties are on an evacuation alert:

All addresses on Stuart Crescent

All addresses on Sherburn Road

All addresses on Ferguson Road

6532 - 6642 Renfrew Road

6575, 6602, 6633 and 6696 Hwy 97

All units located at 6663 Hwy 97 (Edgewater Pines)

Hwy 97 from Hardy Street extending one kilometre north

Residents can refer to the interactive map on CORDemergency.ca and search by street address to determine if they are affected. The Emergency Support Centre has been closed.

The fire is now held at 1.4 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service. It's believed a vehicle rolled down an embankment and struck a power pole.

Power lines in the area have been compromised, resulting in a power outage. For updates, residents can refer to the BC Hydro website for more information. Residents without power are advised to prepare for hot weather conditions during the restoring of power. Approximately 677 customers are affected.

Traffic along Highway 97 between Hardy Street and Renfrew Road will be affected throughout the day as hot spots are actioned by fire crews and as danger trees are assessed and, in some cases, removed. There is single-lane alternating traffic in that area.

UPDATE 12:25 a.m.

Approximately 50 homes are being evacuated for a growing wildfire in Peachland.

Evacuations are taking place on Renfrew Road, Ferguson Place, Sherburn Road and Stuart Crescent South.

The Peachland Community Centre, located at 4450 6th Street, has been opened for evacuees needing supports.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations gave the following advice for those advised to evacuate:

Follow the direction of emergency personnel.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close all windows and doors.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Peachland, West Kelowna and Kelowna are actioning the blaze alongside BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE 11:50 p.m.

Tactical evacuations are underway for the Peachland Creek wildfire.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions between Hardy Street and Renfrew Road.

The fire is human caused, spreading from a vehicle fire on the highway.

ORIGINAL 11:35 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire in Peachland just north of Hardy Falls Regional Park.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions.

The fire is estimated at 0.75 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service.

Peachland has activated the Emergency Operations Centre.

DriveBC reported the highway was closed between Hardy Street and Renfrew Road for a vehicle fire at about 10:40 p.m.

More to come.