The Pearkes Recreation Centre facilities were shut down on Feb. 10 following a flood caused by a water main break. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Pearkes Recreation Centre reopens after Monday morning flood

A water main break caused the unexpected shutdown

Saanich’s Pearkes Recreation Centre reopened Tuesday morning following a day-long closure due to a water main break.

On the evening of Feb. 9, District staff announced on Twitter that the recreation centre would be closed the following day due to “a mechanical issue causing no water to be available.”

The following morning, staff explained that the closure was due to a flood and that the arena would reopen on Tuesday morning after crews repaired the damage.

All registered programs were cancelled but patrons were credited for the cancelled classes.

READ ALSO: Damage control underway as flood closes Saanich library, recreation centre

On Feb. 11, the recreation centre resumed regular operating hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the Gold and Green rinks remained closed until 8 a.m. The District explained this was to give the ice slab more time to reach the proper temperature.

This was the recreation centre’s second flood in less than a year. On Aug. 23, 2019, a water pipe broke in the mechanical room of the Saanich Centennial branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library causing an overnight flood. The entire facility was shut down for the day while crews worked to contain the damage to the library. The arena reopened but the library and Queen Alexandra room remain closed.

READ ALSO: Water damage at G. R. Pearkes facility expected to cost an estimated $500,000

In October, the District estimated that repairs from the library flood would cost about $500,000. At that time, the library was expected to reopen in December. In the meantime, book lovers are asked to use the pop-up library which has been set up in the foyer of the recreation centre.

