Hayley Touchburn is one of seven students taking on the first ever Race Rocks Challenge that will have students swimming six kilometres through open water from the Race Rocks Ecological Reserve to the Pedder Bay dock at Pearson College UWC. (Facebook/Pearson College)

Pearson students to swim six km in inaugural Race Rocks Challenge

Students hope to leave their mark on Pearson College UWC

Seven brave students are taking on a long-distance ocean swim to raise money and awareness for Pearson College UWC in what is being called the Race Rocks Challenge.

The challenge is an open-water swim from Race Rocks Ecological Reserve, located at the eastern entrance of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, to the college’s main dock on Pedder Bay. It will be the first of its kind.

“These seven students are training hard and are keen to meet the challenge of a six-kilometre swim in the chilly late-spring waters of the Salish Sea,” said Corey Teramura, seafront activities coordinator. “The students involved are all experienced and strong swimmers. Their stamina levels are high, their enthusiasm is inspiring to the entire campus and they are all experienced swimmers who have trained long and hard in both the winter waters of the North Pacific and in calmer waters at the college pool.”

READ ALSO: Pearson College president sets out to mirror 35-year-old journey

First-year student Hayley Touchburn, from New Brunswick, conceived the idea and is swimming with six peers: Mara Bohm (Manitoba), Mikella Schuettler (Canada), Tess Casher (Yukon), Andrew Littlejohn (Newfoundland and Labrador), Sarah Lewis (Newfoundland and Labrador) and Dvir Maimon (Israel).

All swimmers will wear full-body wetsuits and be surrounded “every metre of the way” by a flotilla of safety personnel and observers in powered craft and certified guide-staffed kayaks.

The students said they hope the initiative raises money for new pool equipment, alumni relations and generates “positive attention for the college.”

While the swim is scheduled for the morning of May 25, it is highly dependent on water and weather conditions and may be cancelled, delayed or adjusted to accommodate anything that is less than ideal.

Touchburn, who has been swimming since her childhood in New Brunswick, said she was attracted to open water swimming because of the “challenge, the excitement [and] the beauty of the area.”

“I want to leave my mark at Pearson and I think The Race Rocks Challenge is a way to do that,” she said. “I want to bring a team together, raise money for this place that has meant and given me so much over two years, and leave with a bang!”

Pearson College UWC is a “United World College” located southwest of Victoria on the West Shore. The two-year pre-university school teaches students from over 150 countries and is one of 17 UWC schools and colleges worldwide.

READ ALSO: All the world’s on stage with Pearson College’s One World

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich raises concerns over cyclist safety for bus-lane design

Just Posted

Andrew Berry’s lawyer draws comparison to Oak Bay ‘stabbing attack’ of woman earlier that year

“Nobody has been arrested or charged for it, right?’ defence lawyer asks

Saanich raises concerns over cyclist safety for bus-lane design

Coun. Judy Brownoff said Douglas Street is not a highway, even if it is defined as one

Colwood show home among prizes for Hometown Heroes Lottery

Funds from lottery go towards BC Burn Fund and two hospitals

Thirty years later, Buccaneer Days still ‘a blast’

Bob McKie has been involved with the Esquimalt festival since the 1960s

Pearson students to swim six km in inaugural Race Rocks Challenge

Students hope to leave their mark on Pearson College UWC

United Way Overdose Prevention Expo comes to Victoria

Naloxone training will be available to anyone interested during May 8 event

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to… Continue reading

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Most Read