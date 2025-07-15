Pedestrian dead after being hit by a morning train in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack woman, 43, struck by a train, and 'tragically' pronounced deceased, say Chilliwack RCMP

An incident turned tragic in Chilliwack early Sunday (July 13) morning as a train-related fatality was reported involving a Chilliwack woman.

"Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train near Aitken Road," said police officials about the incident Sunday (July 13) at 6:30 a.m.

"Tragically, a 43-year-old Chilliwack woman was pronounced deceased at the scene."

No further details will be released, said Chilliwack RCMP.

There have been several fatalities resulting from train strikes in recent years.