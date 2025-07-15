Pedestrian dead after being hit by a morning train in Chilliwack

An incident turned tragic in Chilliwack early Sunday (July 13) morning as a train-related fatality was reported involving a Chilliwack woman.
"Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train near Aitken Road," said police officials about the incident Sunday (July 13) at 6:30 a.m.
"Tragically, a 43-year-old Chilliwack woman was pronounced deceased at the scene."
No further details will be released, said Chilliwack RCMP.
There have been several fatalities resulting from train strikes in recent years.