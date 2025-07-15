 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by a morning train in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack woman, 43, struck by a train, and 'tragically' pronounced deceased, say Chilliwack RCMP
Jennifer Feinberg
Jennifer Feinberg
17192910_web1_180508-RDA-M-RCMP-Logo
A fatal train incident involved a pedestrian strike near the Aitken Road crossing. (file photo)

An incident turned tragic in Chilliwack early Sunday (July 13) morning as a train-related fatality was reported involving a Chilliwack woman.

"Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train near Aitken Road," said police officials about the incident Sunday (July 13) at 6:30 a.m.

"Tragically, a 43-year-old Chilliwack woman was pronounced deceased at the scene."

No further details will be released, said Chilliwack RCMP.

There have been several fatalities resulting from train strikes in recent years.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jennifer Feinberg

About the Author: Jennifer Feinberg

I have been a Chilliwack Progress reporter for 20+ years, covering city hall, Indigenous, business, and climate change stories.
Read more

More News

Fate of B.C. ostriches lies in Ottawa appeal judges' hands
Fate of B.C. ostriches lies in Ottawa appeal judges' hands
1 man dead after 3-vehicle collision near Boston Bar, witnesses wanted
1 man dead after 3-vehicle collision near Boston Bar, witnesses wanted
More roadwork to interrupt Highway 4 traffic west of Port Alberni
More roadwork to interrupt Highway 4 traffic west of Port Alberni