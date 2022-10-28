Pedestrian dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian has died following a collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Thursday evening.

The incident happened eastbound at the Prest Road offramp when it was dark and raining heavily around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

There were reports that a pedestrian was struck by a passing semi-truck and by at least one car. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the person had died.

The truck driver pulled over and was seen talking with police officers.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was also called to the scene.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed at Vedder Road for several hours while police investigated.

The Progress has reached out to RCMP for more information.

RELATED: 1 dead after being struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Sunday

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsfatal collisiontrans-canada highway

Previous story
Iranians in Victoria rally against government killings, in support of women
Next story
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS

Just Posted

Marchers carried the Iranian flag in support of Iranian protestors during a protest Saturday evening in downtown Victoria. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Iranians in Victoria rally against government killings, in support of women

Langford Fire Rescue investigates after an Oct. 27 blaze damaged the patio of a Millstream Road brewery. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
UPDATE: Fire chief credits 911 callers with saving Langford brewery building

Strong wind and swelling waves are seen during a storm in Victoria on Jan. 5, 2021. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the south Island starting on Oct. 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Weather statement issued for Greater Victoria, Malahat ahead of weekend

B.C. Ferries has announced that all ferry crossings on the MV Klitsa between Brentwood Bay ad Mill Bay on Oct. 28 have been cancelled due to staff shortages. (Citizen file photo)
All ferry crossings on Oct. 28 between Mill Bay and Brentwood cancelled