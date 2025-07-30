 Skip to content
Pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in Nanaimo

Witnesses told police victim was lying in the roadway when struck on St. George Street on July 29
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
14570002_web1_180412-NBU-coppertheft---RCMP---patch---new---IMGP3244
Police are continuing their investigation after a man was struck and killed by a motorcycle Tuesday, July 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a 25-year-old man was struck and killed in a collision with a motor vehicle.

Police, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the incident, which happened at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, in the 200 block of St. George Street.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police were able to determine from speaking with witnesses that the victim, who died at the scene, was lying in the roadway when struck by an eastbound motorcycle.

The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators. Drugs and alcohol were ruled out as contributing factors on the part of the motorcyclist.

The B.C. Coroners Service attended and the roadway was closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene. The investigation is continuing.  

