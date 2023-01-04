Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on busy Port Alberni road

Two lanes of Redford Street were closed for several hours Jan. 3

The westbound lanes of Redford Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues were blocked for several hours on Jan. 3, 2023 after a pedestrian was apparently struck. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A 60-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in an early morning collision in Port Alberni.

On Jan. 3, 2023 at approximately 7:40 a.m., the Port Alberni RCMP received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Redford Street.

The 60-year-old Port Alberni man that was struck was treated by B.C. Ambulance Service and was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, where he later died. Out of respect for the man and his family, the RCMP say they will not be releasing any further details about his identity.

Frontline officers attended and started an investigation into the collision. The driver reportedly stayed on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. RCMP say road, weather and lighting conditions and visibility are all being considered in the incident, but there is no indication of driver impairment as a factor.

Redford Street was blocked for several hours as RCMP traffic reconstructionists documented the scene. Some clothing and police markers could be seen in the middle of one of the lanes on Redford Street, just past Sixth Avenue.

The Port Alberni RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to this collision and are awaiting the results of a collision reconstruction report.

“As the nights stay long, and the fog and poor weather continues, we encourage drivers to take a little extra care and take a few moments longer to get to their destinations,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP.

RCMP also remind pedestrians to cross at designated sites, wear light-coloured or reflective clothing and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

Anyone with dash camera video in the area around the time of the collision is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PORT ALBERNIRCMP