Pedestrian hit at Victoria intersection of Douglas Street and Caledonia Avenue

Woman taken to hospital, driver remained at scene

Emergency responders responded to a pedestrian collision at Douglas Street and Caledonia Avenue on Monday, Dec. 6. (Black Press Media)

Victoria firefighters, police and BC Ambulance are attending to a crash involving a pedestrian at the downtown intersection of Douglas Street and Caledonia Avenue.

A woman was struck by a vehicle just before 1 p.m., said VicPD public affairs officer Cam MacIntyre. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver remained at the scene.

“We are still conducting our investigation and speaking with witnesses to determine the facts of the incident,” MacIntyre added.

READ ALSO: Crashes, pooling water cause morning traffic mayhem

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashVictoria Fire DepartmentVictoria Police Department