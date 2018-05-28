Pedestrian hit on Beach Drive in Oak Bay

Oak Bay first responders ask drivers to avoid Beach Drive near Margate Avenue for now.

Oak Bay police and fire departments as well as BC Ambulance Service are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck there this afternoon.

Beach Drive between Margate & Satellite is closed but will be open at about 3:15pm. 21 year old male pedestrian taken to hospital with broken ankle. Driver getting charged under Motor Vehicle Act. Thanks for your patience. — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) May 28, 2018

Oak Bay police say a young man, possibly in his 20s suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries to a leg while crossing in the crosswalk. He was taken to hospital.

There were no witnesses to the incident that happened shortly after 2 p.m. today. Police do not believe speed was a factor. The marked crosswalk at that intersection has not proven a problem in the past, say police.