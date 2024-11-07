Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after hit by car in Nanaimo

Driver was allegedly distracted and failed to see victim, say police

A man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a car in south Nanaimo this week.

The collision happened at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Seventh Street and Park Avenue intersection.

“An individual, an adult man, was walking through the crosswalk when a vehicle was turning southbound from Seventh Street,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said the driver failed to see the pedestrian who was seriously injured.

B.C. Ambulance paramedics treated the injured man at the scene before taking him to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. The injured man was still in hospital Wednesday, Nov. 6, in serious condition, according to O'Brien.

Police heard from witnesses that the driver appeared to have been distracted, but there was no indication the driver was on his cellphone or texting, and alcohol and speed were also ruled out as contributing factors.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

“The driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield,” O’Brien said.