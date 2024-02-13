Pedestrian in critical condition after Vancouver Island crosswalk collision

75-year-old struck by a pickup truck on Feb. 12

A pedestrian has sustained critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Qualicum Beach on Feb. 12.

Oceanside RCMP, Qualicum Beach Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Service responded to the collision at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Fern Road West at 3:50 p.m., according to a news release by Oceanside RCMP.

The initial police investigation determined that a 75-year-old Qualicum Beach resident was struck in the marked crosswalk by a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck immediately stopped, called 911 and provided first aid to the pedestrian.

READ MORE: Resident concerned with unleashed dogs roaming in Englishman River Park

The pedestrian was transported to hospital by helicopter and is in critical condition, according to RCMP.

Speed and impairment have been excluded as contributing factors in the crash and the driver is co-operating fully with the investigation, said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has dash cam video and has not yet spoken with police, they are asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 quoting file No. 2024-1322.

— NEWS Staff