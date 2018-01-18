Pedestrian in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck in View Royal

A man is in hospital with non life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in View Royal Wednesday night.

View Royal firefighters and emergency crews were called to the 130-block of Island Highway for reports of a pedestrian struck at around 5:50 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the man had “significant traumatic injuries,” said View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst, and he was transported to Victoria General Hospital.

As of late Thursday morning, the man was still in the ICU at VGH with stable, non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred near the bus stop underneath the pedestrian overpass. Witnesses told police that the pedestrian was seen exiting a bus and then began jay walking across the roadway. The weather reduced visibility and the vehicle attempted to stop but was unable to do so in time.

“Our police officers are investigating the collision and continue to interview persons involved. The driver of the vehicle is co-operating with investigators fully,” said Const. Matthew Baker of the West Shore RCMP. “Incidents such as this are a reminder to slow down in reduced visibility that comes with poor weather.”

The incident closed Island Highway for several hours as the West Shore RCMP traffic section as well as traffic analysts conducted an investigation. The road re-opened at around 10 p.m.

