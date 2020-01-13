Pedestrian injured by driver, attack at UVic among Oak Bay police calls last week

Oak Bay Police are warning drivers to be cautious as this week’s cold snap will create dangerous road conditions of ice and snow.

It was a week for odd calls as the Oak Bay Police responded to a male rolling around the floor of a bank, a sewing needle in a salad, vandalism to a flower planter and an assault from behind at the university.

The week also included the latest incident of a driver striking a pedestrian, causing a broken collarbone. The pedestrian injury was one of the Oak Bay Police’s calls for the week of Jan. 6 to 12.

On Friday, police responded to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Brighton Street. An elderly female was turning left, heading southbound onto Victoria Avenue across a pedestrian crossing when she struck a woman pedestrian with the vehicle’s mirror. The pedestrian was knocked to the ground and sustained a cut to her eyebrow in addition to the broken collarbone.

In another driver incident, only a tree kept a 19-year-old male from landing in the ocean through Queens Park at 2:15 a.m. early Friday. When they arrived at the crash, Oak Bay Police found a vehicle up against some trees at the edge of the ocean at Queens Park.

“The vehicle narrowly missed several large trees and was only prevented from ending up in the ocean by some smaller trees,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The 19-year-old driver was believed to be under the influence of drugs. He was transported to hospital and issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and a warrant for a blood sample.

In addition to icy conditions, our streets will be filled with thrilled kids. Sliding cars & excited kids can be a dangerous mix so pls go extra slowly.🖐 Looking forward to taking my kids sledding tomorrow after school. Nothing like a crazy carpet on muddy wet grass. 😉 #yyj pic.twitter.com/pJ7uVCUb7H — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) January 13, 2020

On Wednesday, police responded to a report of assault causing bodily harm at the University of Victoria.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, said he was attacked from behind by a male he knew. Police located the suspect, also 21, and arrested him. He was released on a no-contact condition with the victim with recommended charges of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

“As the two involved parties knew each other, this incident is not a reflection of campus safety as it continues to be a very safe place,” Bernoties said.

Oak Bay Police also responded to a rare case of food tampering.

An Oak Bay resident reported purchasing four items to mix as a salad from the Red Barn grocery store on Oak Bay Avenue. Upon mixing the items at home, they reported biting on a sewing needle. However, the couple claimed there are no sewing needles nor a sewing kit of any type in their home.

The Red Barn manager was notified and immediately removed the items from shelves out of extra precaution.

On Saturday, police responded to a male rolling around on the floor in the lobby of a bank.

Police ascertained the male was in possession of two bags of tools which were later determined to be stolen. The matter is still under investigation.

Police also responded to the case of random vandalism where a flower planter was thrown through a glass door at the rear of a building in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

